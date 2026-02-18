FAMU engineering student inspires the next generation with new children's book about STEM

COLLEGE TOWN, Fla. — FAMU engineering student Madison Devoux wrote a children's book called "Hope is an Engineer" to inspire young girls to pursue STEM careers.

A Florida A&M University engineering student is inspiring the next generation of STEM professionals through her new book that encourages young girls to pursue careers in science and engineering.

Madison Devoux, an engineering student at FAMU, recently published "Hope is an Engineer," a children's book that follows a young girl discovering the world of STEM and learning she belongs there despite challenges or doubts.

"You have to be careful. You can't just pour anything together to be an engineer. You must be precise. Then Hope says, 'I will be an engineer, and I will be precise,'" Devoux said, reading from her book.

The book aims to provide early access to STEM education for young girls, addressing the gender gap Devoux has observed in her own program.

"So the goal behind this book is early access to STEM and early information about STEM for young girls. You know, when I first got here at the engineering school, there weren't many girls. There's been a couple more, you know, trickling in since I've been here. But, you know, I don't want that to be the experience for the girls to come behind you. So getting them that early exposure, early access will definitely make a difference and hopefully up those numbers," Devoux said.

Devoux credits her mentor, Dr. Charmaine Caldwell, for inspiring her to write the book.

"She is a woman engineer and seeing her coming into this, seeing her do what she does and do it so well, inspired me, you know, to reach back to people in my program and also people outside of my program to make sure that we are reaching those minorities and, you know, the women, and everyone else in between," Devoux said.

The book is available for purchase on Amazon or through Devoux's Instagram account @MadisonTheEngineer, where interested readers can fill out a Google form in her bio.

"STEM isn't a man's game, it isn't a woman's game, it's for everyone," Devoux said.

In just the first month, Devoux sold more than 100 copies of her book, demonstrating the impact one idea can have in sparking change.

