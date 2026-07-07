FAMU Developmental Research School earned a "B" grade from Florida's Dept. of Education, up from a "C" last year.

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FAMU Developmental Research School earns B grade from Florida Department of Education

FAMU Developmental Research School has earned a "B" grade from the Florida Department of Education for the first time in recent history.

The grade marks an improvement from last year's "C". School leaders say it is the result of hard work by students, teachers, and families, and they are already setting their sights on an even bigger goal.

FAMU President Marva B. Johnson, J.D., said the achievement reflects meaningful progress across the school community.

"FAMU DRS's B grade reflects real progress — and real progress is worth acknowledging. It is a testament to the dedication of our educators, the engagement of our families, and the potential of our students," Johnson said.

School grades are based on student achievement, learning gains, graduation rates, and performance across English language arts, math, science, and social studies. State data shows roughly 1 in 4 Florida schools earned a "B" this year.

While school leaders are celebrating the progress, they say the mission does not stop here. Their next goal is earning an "A" and continuing to build on the momentum they have created.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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