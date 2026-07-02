Florida A&M University's College of Law has a new dean, and she's stepping into the role as the school earns national recognition for its commitment to public service.

Dean Simone Marstiller says her focus is on expanding learning and employment opportunities for students while strengthening community partnerships.

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FAMU College of Law welcomes new dean as 4 students earn national public interest fellowships

Wednesday marked the first day for Marstiller, who says preparing the next generation of attorneys goes beyond classroom instruction.

"We're not here simply to teach them we're here to prepare them and create opportunities for them to be successful in the practice of law and beyond," Marstiller said.

Four FAMU law students have been selected as 2026 Justice John Paul Stevens Public Interest Fellows, a national honor that helps future attorneys pursue unpaid internships serving communities in need. The fellowship provides financial support, training and networking opportunities, making it possible for students to gain hands-on experience with public defenders, state attorneys and regional conflict counsel without the financial burden of an unpaid internship.

Marstiller said strengthening the school's ties to the broader legal community is a top priority.

"Is to get out into our surrounding community, the legal community, and really strengthen our strategic partnerships because what I want to do is expand learning opportunities for our students while they're in school, but also expand their employment opportunities after they graduate and pass the bar exam," Marstiller said.

Fellowship recipient Gabrielle Henry said the recognition has helped affirm her career path.

"There's a push toward contract law or arbitration and negotiation, but not always the same push toward public interest work. This fellowship has allowed me to say this is the career I want to pursue. It's going to be a difficult journey, but there are so many people rooting for me who understand the path I'm going down," Henry said.

School leaders say experiences like these help shape attorneys who are committed to expanding access to justice long after they graduate.

***This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.***

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