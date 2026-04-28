FAMU alumni launch new company to help college students during move-in process

COLLEGE TOWN, FL — FAMU alumni launched New Life Logistix, a company taking the stress out of college move-in day. They are also providing internships to current students to teach entrepreneurship.

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FAMU alumni launch a new moving company to help college students with their stressful move-in process

For many families, the college experience begins with the heavy lifting of move-in day. New Life Logistix, a company that has previously handled logistics for government contracts, is now shifting its focus to college campuses to help ease that burden.

"If I had known prior to moving my daughter out, it would have been an easy, easy move, because we wouldn’t have had to drive seven hours," Yvokia Davidson said.

The challenges of moving are something the founders of New Life Logistix know well from their own time as students.

Lakeisha Faulkner, the chief marketing and strategy officer for New Life Logistix and a FAMU alum, remembers her own move-in experience.

"It was a stressful day. It was kind of chaotic, but it was worth it. You know, I told my mom now, almost 20 years later, about the business that we’re all investing in and investing our time in, and she was like, 'Wow, this is something that I immediately would have signed up for because that was a long drive,'" Faulkner said.

Shelton Franklin, the CEO of New Life Logistix and a FAMU alum, says the service allows students and parents to arrive on campus with just their essentials.

"It provides parents with an opportunity as well as students the ability to come to campus, which is simply carry-on bags, backpacks, and enjoy orientation. All of the heavy lifting and legwork will be done by New Life Campus," Franklin said.

Franklin told me FAMU played a crucial role in the company's development.

"One thing that we saw, especially being an SBI, we always had Fortune 500 leaders come and speak to us, and I think that it instilled that mindset you can be where you want to be and also you can do what you want to do," Franklin said.

Current students are already intrigued by the new service and the relief it could provide.

"Me and my family decided we can’t like bring everything up here because, like, our cars had broke down. So we all had to take a bus up here and had to buy my stuff here and ship the rest of the stuff here. So if I had this company and they would have moved my stuff for me it would have been a whole lot easier," Uel Beauliere said.

"One of the most stressful times I’ve ever had, especially since I did come in homeschooled so I didn’t really have an experience of, like, a big campus or, like, dorm living or anything like that so coming in having an extra pair of hands would’ve helped me tremendously," Ian Hartage said.

The founders are also giving back to FAMU students by offering internships and real-world experience.

"You have companies like this that were built from the ground up. You get to see what the life of an entrepreneur looks like, what it looks like to really build something," Faulkner said.

Faulkner and Franklin say they hope to expand their services to more college campuses in the future.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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