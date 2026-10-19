COLLEGE TOWN, FL (WTXL) — Early voting has opened in Tallahassee, and student voters are already hitting the polls.

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Early voting opens in Tallahassee, and FSU students are already casting ballots on campus

Monday is the first day of early voting, and voters around Tallahassee are already casting their ballots. At the FSU student union, students can walk in and cast their ballots or drop off their mail-in ballots there at the secure ballot intake station.

More than 10,000 neighbors around the area have turned in their mail-in ballots, and more than 800 have walked in to early vote. Students told me there are a number of reasons in particular this election season that are bringing them out to the polls, including having a say in who the local politicians are.

FSU student Emily Dorman says she's voting early and encourages other students to do so because of the convenience of having a place to cast a ballot right on campus.

"You can vote at any polling location here in Leon County, so even if you don't live on campus, and you live in a nearby area that's still Leon County, you can still participate here at the Union, so it's really important to start doing that today," Dorman said.

Dorman tells me that early voting is especially helpful for students because it allows them more opportunities to go vote while balancing busy class schedules.

There are 10 locations across Tallahassee that serve as early voting sites.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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