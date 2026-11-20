COLLEGE TOWN, FL (WTXL) — No. 5 seed Seminoles host UCF on Friday night at the Seminole Soccer Complex as they chase the program's first-ever back-to-back national championships

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Defending champs Florida State women's soccer opens NCAA Tournament title defense against UCF

The road to another national championship starts right here in Tallahassee.

Florida State women's soccer is back in the NCAA Tournament — and the defending national champions are looking to do something they've never done before: win back-to-back national titles.

But first, they'll have to get past an in-state rival.

The fifth-seeded Seminoles begin their title defense Friday night against UCF at the Seminole Soccer Complex. Florida State enters the tournament with a 9-4-3 record — but history is on its side.

The Noles have never lost an NCAA first-round match, going 24-0-1 all-time. And they haven't lost an NCAA Tournament game in regulation or overtime since 2022.

Head coach Brian Pensky has already led this program to two national championships — and now he's looking to add a third.

"Just can never take this for granted, it's a 64-team field. It's all not easy. Florida State soccer, and being a part of this program, it's easy to take it all for granted but just happy to be in and happy to be hosting, you know I told our team, the most important thing is them knowing their good and us knowing that we're a good team," Pensky said.

Kickoff is set for 5 o'clock Friday evening, and the first 100 FSU students with an Unconquered Pass get in free.

The winner advances to the second round next Friday.

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