COLLEGE TOWN, FL (WTXL) — When low enrollment nearly canceled Tallahassee State College's fall theatre season, the community rallied to save 'Pride and Prejudice.' Now, in its final weekend, students are asking supporters to show up in person.

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Community rallied to save a Tallahassee State College play. Now students need those fans to buy tickets

A few months ago, this stage almost went dark.

Low enrollment in theatre classes led Tallahassee State College to cancel its fall productions. For freshman Alejandro Castillo, it meant losing an opportunity he had just arrived on campus to pursue.

"Especially since I'm a theater major. So it's like this is what I want to do with my life. So to have that kind of opportunity almost taken away from me was like almost makes me more appreciative that it's here now," Castillo said.

But students, alumni and community members spoke up. After that outpouring of support, one production was brought back: "Pride and Prejudice."

Show director Jessica Cavanaugh says it almost never made it to the stage.

"I was told for a couple of days that I didn't have a job. And then I was told it's back on, and that to me it felt really cool. You know, it felt like one of those old 1950s movies, like let's put on a show," Cavanaugh said.

And they did just that. But now there's another challenge.

Despite the community's vocal support, ticket sales have fallen short of expectations. Cavanaugh estimates around 140 people have attended each night in an auditorium that seats 400.

With the final performances this weekend, the message is simple.

"It was amazing to see the outpouring when this happened, when it went down. It looked like the program was gonna go away, but now we're here. We're doing it. And so now we really need people to show up. People showed up online, and we are so grateful for that. Now we need them to show up in person and support and buy a ticket," Cavanaugh said.

For these students, it's about more than filling seats. It's about getting the chance to do what they love in front of the community that helped make it possible.

The final performances are Nov. 20 and Nov. 21 at 7 p.m., and Sunday the 22nd at 2 p.m. in the Turner Auditorium. Admission is free with a TSC ID, and parking is free.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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