COLLEGE TOWN, FL (WTXL) — FSU students displaced by repeated Perla move-in delays are now sharing Tallahassee hotels with football fans, with no confirmed move-in date as of Friday.

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College students displaced by Perla delays share hotels with football fans during home opener weekend

FSU students still waiting to move into Perla are spending the university's first home football weekend in hotel rooms — sharing space with thousands of fans also in town for the game.

Friday was supposed to be move-in day at Perla. Instead, students who had already spent their first week of classes in temporary housing were packing up again after Perla told residents their previous hotel placements could not be extended through the football weekend.

Cayden Allen, an FSU senior and Perla resident, said the repeated last-minute changes have taken a toll.

"Very frustrating to have these last-minute decisions I do have a emotional support animal as well, so it is difficult having to find place for him to stay. It's just been very stressful for all of us," Allen said.

Allen said the lack of clear communication from Perla has made it difficult for residents to plan.

"I wish they could just give us a straight answer and be like, hey, honestly, it's gonna be two weeks, and then at least we can figure it out from there and give us one clear answer," Allen said.

Hotels like Staybridge Suites are now in an unusual position — welcoming their regular football weekend guests while also providing rooms for students who were supposed to be living in their apartments by now.

Jason Curtis, Staybridge Suites general manager, said the hotel has been working proactively to make room for as many students as possible.

"We contact a lot of our guests ahead of time just to confirm what room types, to make sure that we put people in appropriate room types so that we can accommodate as many students as possible because we obviously don't want anybody to be without a place to stay," Curtis said.

Curtis said the hotel wants to support the broader community through the disruption.

"We obviously want to support the community as much as possible and all the college students," Curtis said.

Despite the unusual timing, Curtis said there has not been a conflict between accommodating students and their regular guests.

For the students checking in, though, the hotel still isn't home — and the disruption is affecting more than just their living situation.

Max Centanni, an FSU student and Perla resident, said the displacement has kept him from fully connecting with campus life during a critical first week.

"I wanna, like, be more included in my Campus right now. I know it's like it's the first week. This is when you, like, meet people when you go out. I've really been able to do that because of all this hotel stuff; it's a big pain. My friend just invited me out tonight, and I said I can't because I'm 20 minutes away from your campus right now, so I really hope that gets fixed," Centanni said.

This weekend's hotel may not be students' last stop, either. Perla told residents they are expected to transfer again Sunday to hotels closer to campus. The company's goal is to have everyone inside Perla next week, but as of Friday, residents still do not have a confirmed move-in date.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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