Clemson overcomes Florida State to win 36-24

COLLEGE TOWN, FL (WTXL) — Clemson defeated Florida State 36-24 Saturday night at Doak Campbell Stadium, overcoming a late Seminoles rally on a night filled with Halloween festivities and special tributes in Tallahassee.

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Florida State honored Hall of Famer Peter Warrick and the military, but four Ashton Daniels interceptions proved too costly in the loss to Clemson.

The evening was about much more than football. The night started with a little trick-or-treating as families brought out their best costumes for Florida State's Operation Garnet Storm celebration. Florida State also took time to honor the men and women who serve as part of Military Appreciation Night.

Seminole great Peter Warrick was recognized during the game, becoming FSU's 12th College Football Hall of Famer and adding another special moment to the night at Doak.

"Man, you know what, this is the first time I got an actual award just for me, that I can just say I thank god for it. The national championship that was special, but this is just, I guess it just speaks volumes; man, it didn't hit me until I was standing out there that this is real, so I thank god for that moment," Warrick said.

On the field, Clemson took control before halftime. Late in the second quarter, with the Seminoles driving while down by 3, a Daniels pass was intercepted by Jerome Carter III, leading to a Tait Reynolds touchdown pass that put the Tigers ahead 20-10. The Noles got the ball back trying to cut the deficit right before the half, but another Daniels interception led to Clemson extending its lead going into halftime 23-10.

The entertainment didn't stop on the field. The sky above Doak Campbell Stadium lit up with a spectacular drone show, bringing a little extra magic to Halloween night, accompanying the Marching Chiefs' performance of their own and adding even more Seminole spirit to an already special night in Tallahassee.

Clemson added two field goals to start the second half, but the Noles weren't going away. Ashton Daniels scrambled for a 13-yard touchdown run to bring Florida State within two scores. The Seminoles went for two and cut the lead to 11.

The Noles got the ball back, and Daniels found Jasen Lopez for a 41-yard touchdown pass, pulling Florida State within 5 at 29-24 after getting stopped on the two-point conversion. Clemson would add another touchdown and pick off Daniels to seal the victory, 36-24.

"The Guys, I thought they battled; they battled throughout, just didn't play clean enough or good enough to win a college football game…are they pissed off... yes, are they angry, sad, mad, all of it, yes. So am I. But it is the willingness to be able to stand up and continue to push forward…it's really about what you do with the opportunity that's given and are you willing to block all the other crap out and just go and be focused on your improvement," Head Coach Mike Norvell said.

The Noles will travel to Boston College next weekend, looking to get back into the win column.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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