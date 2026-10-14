COLLEGE TOWN, FL (WTXL) — A Chiles High School senior is proving that academic excellence and athletic dedication go hand in hand. Mason Bonfanti has a 4.46 GPA, a 34 ACT, and football offers from Cornell and MIT.

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Chiles High School senior long snapper earns football offers from Cornell and MIT with strong academics

A Chiles High School senior who rarely gets noticed on game nights is earning attention from some of the country's most prestigious universities — all because of a position most fans barely notice.

Mason Bonfanti, a long snapper for the Chiles football team, holds a 4.46 weighted GPA, a 34 on his ACT, and has received football offers from Cornell and MIT.

"I think if you want to do a position like long snapper, you have to be not only passionate about it, but obsessed with it," Bonfanti said.

Bonfanti didn't start his football career as a long snapper. He began as a quarterback before his parents encouraged him to find a position that better fit his academic goals.

"Well, I've always been a school guy, and I actually used to play quarterback, so I was getting banged up and everything. And actually, it was my dad, my mom, they were like, why don't you choose something a little safer that goes in hand with the academics," Bonfanti said.

That decision has helped open doors to some of the country's most prestigious universities. Head coach Bill Ragans said it is Bonfanti's work ethic that truly sets him apart.

"Hard work, commitment, just work ethic is unbelievable. He's there, he's working there in the weight room, in the classroom, and on the field. He's got great work ethic, habits. You know, you can tell it's going to take him a long way." Ragans said.

Bonfanti has not yet decided where he will play college football, but he has a message for younger athletes hoping to follow in his footsteps.

"Academics first. I'd say take your academics seriously. That's number one. But then, if you can combine the two, I mean, it's a dangerous combination. It can do a lot for you," Bonfanti said.

While his college destination remains undecided, the position that often goes unnoticed on game nights is helping him build a future well beyond the football field.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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