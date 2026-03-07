Capital City Classic for girls flag football kicks off in Tallahassee Friday

COLLEGE TOWN, FL — The 15th Capital City Classic flag football tournament is underway in Tallahassee with 26 girls flag football teams from 18 Florida schools competing this weekend.

The tournament kicked off Friday night and continues Saturday with multiple rounds beginning at 9 a.m.. Championship games are scheduled for Saturday afternoon.

The event has grown significantly since its founding. What started in 2011 with just 8 teams has expanded into one of the state's premier girls flag football tournaments, this year featuring several programs that made deep playoff runs in last year's state championship series.

Dr. Brandon Bowden, one of the tournament's organizers, says the event is part of a broader effort to promote excitement for the sport in the region.

"It's a growing sport, and I think this is an opportunity to amplify it here in the panhandle. We're really trying to grow the sport. We see a lot of growth and central and south Florida, so this is just a great opportunity for us to showcase so much of the talent that we have here in the Panhandle and Northwest Florida," Bowden said.

For the athletes competing, the tournament represents more than just a chance to play. Florida High senior Danielle White said the event allows her to compete with players from across the state.

"I think it's awesome like this, along with all other flag football tournaments. I think it's a great opportunity for all the girls to just get introduced to the sport to get better at this sport, even like get introduced to different types of play, people from Georgia, from down South or North. People from all over are coming to this, and I think that's really awesome," White said.

The tournament is also opening doors at the collegiate level for some players. Lincoln senior Jamiya Brown says the exposure has already made a difference in her recruiting process.

"My first year playing there wasn't many people, such as scouting or stuff like that, but I've had a couple schools at least three schools, reach out to me and stuff so that alone picking up that's pretty awesome. And then for the players, a lot more people coming out to play like football, so that's awesome," Brown said.

Florida High Head Coach Sam Brown said the sport's rapid growth comes down to what it offers everyone involved.

"The reason why the sport's growing so much is cause it's one of the most fun things you can do, both as a player, as a coach, and even as a spectator. When you watch this, it's full of excitement. It's fast paced. It's a great game, so it feels good to be a part of it," Brown said.

This year's tournament also includes a partnership with the Charlie Ward Champions Ranch, an organization focused on youth development through sports, education, and wellness.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

