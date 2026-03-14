COLLEGE TOWN, FL — PBR Florida State opened at Doak Campbell Stadium Friday night. FSU players weighed in against a 1,600-lb bull named War Wagon, and a hometown rider returned to where it all started and showed out.

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Bull riding takes over Doak Campbell Stadium as PBR Florida State kicks off in Tallahassee

Doak Campbell Stadium transformed from a football venue into a bull riding arena Friday, hosting the first round of PBR Florida State.

The day began with an unusual weigh-in — one that included both a bull and some FSU football players.

A PBR announcer set the stage for the matchup.

"Today we're gonna see how much War Wagon weighs and pit him against some of the greatest football players at the collegiate level in the country from Florida State University," the announcer said.

War Wagon tipped the scales at 1,600 pounds. FSU players then took their turns on the scale to see how they stacked up against the massive animal.

FSU football player Jayden Todd said the experience left an impression.

"I mean, that was awesome, I mean he weighs 1600 pounds. That's crazy like all of us just to outweigh the bull. I mean, like 1600 pounds, I can't imagine trying to hold on for eight seconds. That would be nuts," Todd said.

As the stadium filled with fans from across the region, much of the attention turned to Marco Rizzo — a hometown rider born in Tallahassee and raised in Quitman, Georgia. Rizzo began riding bulls at just 4 years old.

After his ride, Rizzo reflected on what the moment meant to him.

"Man, that was the best feeling I've ever had. I've made a lot of great rides, and I've had a lot of big moments, but that right there, I felt it in the heart, you know. I don't know, I just knocked out in front of this big crowd in front of the stadium, inside the stadium man, it's awesome. Hey Tallahassee, I love you guys. You're in my heart. Let's hope we win this thing," Rizzo said.

Action continues for round 2 of PBR Florida State. Fans who missed Friday's event still have the opportunity to attend Saturday's competition at Doak Campbell Stadium.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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