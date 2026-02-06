Black Biz Tally hosts 2nd Annual Black Business Shower to support new entrepreneurs

COLLEGE TOWN, FL — Black Biz Tally is hosting their 2nd Annual Black Business Shower on February 15th in Railroad Square, an event where new entrepreneurs and first-time Black business owners receive essential support, funding, and networking opportunities, and business advice.

Among the participants is a business owner from Gadsden County who owns KIS Tutoring, which was established in April 2024 to help close learning gaps, build student confidence, and support families in Gadsden County and surrounding communities.

KIS serves Pre-K through 12th-grade students, with a strong focus on literacy and math intervention for those performing below grade level. The program provides consistent, individualized academic support directly to families.

Gadsden County Neighborhood Reporter Tatyana Purifoy is speaking with the business owner about why events like these are so important to the black community.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.