COLLEGE TOWN, FL (WTXL) — As Florida State students prepare for Thanksgiving, a different kind of victory is taking shape on campus — making sure neighbors have something to eat.

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Beating the Gators isn't the only goal: FSU's Food for Thought pantry sees rising need

Inside Florida State's Food for Thought pantry, a culture of giving back is on full display. Jam, an FSU student and Food for Thought student worker, witnessed one moment that captured the spirit of the community.

"I actually saw someone bring in a tote of plastic bags and they left the bags and they said, well, because you all are always giving to me, it's about time that I give back to the pantry," Jam said.

It was a simple act of kindness — someone who once needed a helping hand coming back to offer one.

"That's huge reciprocation right there … they see us giving to them and so they decide to give back to us. So I thought that was super awesome," Jam said.

But behind the shelves is a growing need. Assistant Dean of Basic Needs Programs Hal Gentile says visits to the pantry are up nearly 10% this year — a bigger increase than in previous years. And that need isn't slowing down for the holidays.

"I just went and picked up 30 turkeys from them this morning, which is great. We're very thankful for their partnership, but you know, three or four years ago I would see maybe 30 students sign up saying that they were looking for this meal box, and I have 110 students signed up and 70 turkeys to distribute," Gentile said.

That's 110 students looking for a Thanksgiving meal — a reminder that even on a college campus, putting food on the table isn't always easy.

That's where a familiar rivalry is helping make a difference. FSU's annual Chop and Chomp food drive pits the Seminoles against the Gators — not for points on a scoreboard, but for donations to their campus food pantries.

And while only one school can claim the rivalry win, the impact of every donation goes well beyond game day. Here, the goal isn't just to beat the Gators. It's to make sure students have what they need to succeed.

The competition ends Tuesday. But the Food for Thought pantry accepts donations year-round, including food items and monetary contributions. And with pantry visits continuing to climb, organizers say that support is more important than ever.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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