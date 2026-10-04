Ashton Daniels sets rushing touchdown record in Seminoles' 38-7 win over Virginia

COLLEGE TOWN, FL (WTXL) — Florida State QB Ashton Daniels set a new single-game rushing TD record in a 38-7 win over Virginia, as the Seminoles improved to 3-2 and opened a 7-game ACC slate.

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Ashton Daniels sets new FSU single-game rushing touchdown record in Seminoles' 38-7 win over Virginia

Florida State came into today's game looking to get back above .500, and they did it in dominant fashion.

The game carried special historical significance. Virginia returned to Tallahassee for the first time since 2014.

The Seminoles also honored legendary head coach Bobby Bowden by featuring his signature on the back of their helmets, with this season marking 50 years since Bowden took over the program.

Virginia's defense kept Florida State off the board through the first quarter. With about six minutes remaining in the first quarter, Cavaliers quarterback Beau Pribula fired a 13-yard touchdown pass to Da'Shawn Martin, giving Virginia a 7-0 lead.

The Seminoles got their offense going in the second quarter. Daniels called his own number from 3 yards out and punched in the score. Back-to-back sacks on second and third down then set FSU up with good field position, and Daniels added another quarterback keeper TD.

Florida State added three more points before the break to lead 17-7 at halftime.

Daniels picked up where he left off in the second half, rushing for three more touchdowns, including an 81-yard scramble for the score — a performance that set the single-game rushing touchdown record for an FSU player.

"Yeah, it was actually a busted play, but you know I followed where the run should've gone and trusted my legs. And you know the O-Line did a fantastic job of creating that hole, and, you know, once I hit it I knew I was gone. Like I said, just trusted my speed and you know just continued to believe and have confidence that I'm a great playmaker," Ashton Daniels said.

The Seminoles' 38-7 win opens a stretch of 7 straight ACC games.

After the game, coach Mike Norvell said he was proud of his team.

"You know, the team coaches everybody around and involved within the program; the work that went into this week just to continue working. It wasn't just one week. It's been our process of just working to get better. We've experienced some real challenges in early parts of the season, but we've also seen some incredible work from players. You know, working to stay focused on the job, on the task. Responsibility to get better," Mike Norvell said.

Florida State improves to 3-2 on the season and will face a short turnaround before hitting the road to take on Louisville on Oct. 9.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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