Artemis II rocket launch creates memorable moment for Tallahassee bar patrons

COLLEGE TOWN, FL — Many patrons at Madison Social in Tallahassee did not know the Artemis II rocket was scheduled to launch on Wednesday. But the historic flight created an unexpected and memorable moment.

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Tallahassee bar patrons pause their night out to watch the historic Artemis II rocket launch together

Patrons at a Tallahassee bar unexpectedly found themselves witnessing history Wednesday night as the Artemis II launch played on the screens.

There was no official watch party or scheduled countdown, but customers traded their usual televised games for a live look at the rocket launch.

What started as a typical night out quickly turned into a shared experience. People stopped mid-conversation, turning their attention to the screens to watch the historic moment.

“It’s really unique, you know, I don’t think we’ve ever really been to the moon since Buzz Aldrin did it. It’s been a while. You know, going around the Earth and around the moon, that’s a big thing. It’s crazy how much time and how long it takes to get these rockets ready, so it’s really cool that we’re gonna be able to do this. And it’s a big deal for sure, so it’s awesome,” neighbor Carston Palmer said.

“Honestly, it was really cool and was a great day for America. Seeing those NASA astronauts, It was awesome,” neighbor Sebastien Faba said.

"You don’t know how many times you’re going to get see it in your life, so it’s always a cool moment," neighbor Nathan Lowrie said.

Even though the viewing was unexpected for some, neighbors said they were happy to witness the event together.

"I’m from Melbourne, Florida, so we see the launches close by anyway. So it’s kind of nice to be able to see it here at work. I just think it’s really cool. It’s really big launch, so I really appreciate you guys being here," Gracie Stuart said.

“It was awesome because the last one with people was in like the 70s, so I think it’s an awesome thing to see it, especially with these two, and I think it’s a great thing. They’re making fun of me, but I love it,” Nick Rosario said.

Customers said it was not something they expected to see on a night out, but sharing the moment with others made it one they will not forget.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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