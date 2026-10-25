COLLEGE TOWN, FL (WTXL) — Rattler pride was on full display Saturday at Bragg Memorial Stadium, with a special moment honoring Joe Bullard, but Arkansas-Pine Bluff spoiled the celebration on the field.

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Arkansas-Pine Bluff spoils FAMU homecoming with 31-28 win over the Rattlers on the Hill

There's nothing quite like homecoming on the Hill. From the tailgates to the traditions, Rattler pride was on full display Saturday at Bragg Memorial Stadium.

This year, the celebration included a special moment honoring Joe Bullard for more than five decades as the voice of the famed Marching 100.

For the FAMU faithful, the day was about more than just the game.

"I am so excited to be here for homecoming. I got my whole outfit, and everything is like just made to perfection. I'm so excited to walk around to see all the vendors that are here; I've been waiting for this," a FAMU student said.

For others, homecoming is a reminder of lifelong bonds.

"We met at FAMU freshman year way back in the 80s, and we're still hanging strong FAMU forms, lifetime friendships," a FAMU alum said.

But while the celebration was happening all around Bragg Memorial Stadium, there was still a football game to be played — and the Rattlers were looking to give their homecoming crowd one more reason to celebrate.

It was Arkansas-Pine Bluff striking first, as Jaylen Jennings found a hole in the Rattlers' defense and took it into the end zone for six.

The Rattlers answered with two field goals, cutting the deficit to just one. Then FAMU quarterback Armond Parker took matters into his own hands, scrambling 37 yards to the house to give the Rattlers their first lead of the afternoon, 13-7.

But with just a minute left in the half, the Golden Lions went to the direct snap to Jaylen Williams, who found the end zone to put Arkansas-Pine Bluff back on top. The Rattlers had a chance to take the lead at the half but came up short, trailing 14-13 at the break.

Into the second half, a fumbled kickoff return gave the Rattlers possession, and Parker made the Golden Lions pay, connecting with Corey Petty II for a 17-yard touchdown strike to put FAMU back in front, 19-14.

But it wouldn't take long for the Golden Lions to answer. Za'Marion Webber punched it into the end zone, putting Arkansas-Pine Bluff right back on top, 21-19.

The Golden Lions weren't done yet. Garrison Davis connected with Demetric Whitlock for another touchdown, extending Arkansas-Pine Bluff's lead to 28-19.

The Rattlers would find the end zone once more late in the game, but it wouldn't be enough. Arkansas-Pine Bluff spoiled FAMU's homecoming, taking this one 31-28.

FAMU head coach Quinn Gray Sr. put the loss on his staff.

"I think those kids went out and played their heart out, gave all they got for 4 quarters; we as coaches gotta be able to put them in a better position. I'm kind of disappointed in our effort as coaches today, as I told the kids this one ain't on them; this is never really on them, but at the end of the day we failed them today as a staff," Gray said.

And while homecoming brought plenty to celebrate off the field, the Rattlers will have to wait another week to find something to celebrate on it.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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