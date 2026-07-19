Tropical Depression Two forms from east Gulf disturbance

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tropical Depression Two has formed in the eastern Gulf of America / Gulf of Mexico, south of the Big Bend region.

The raggedly formed depression has peak winds of 30 mph and is moving north-northwest at 2 mph.

A tropical storm watch is in effect for areas from the mouth of the Ochlockonee River westward. This includes the Forgotten Coast region of the western Big Bend. This means occasional wind gusts of 40 mph are possible within the watch zone in the next 48 hours.

Tropical Storm warnings are in place for waters of Apalachee Bay beyond 20 nautical miles from the coast.

As the system is set to remain over the waters of the Gulf in the days ahead, the expectation is for the depression to move west to northwest, essentially parallelling the Big Bend and Panhandle coastlines. This would keep the center of the system offshore.

Bands of rain, showers, and thunderstorms can be experienced along the coastal areas and just inland from there through early this week. Rainfall can be heavy at times, with a low risk for flash flooding and excessive rainfall.

Isolated thunderstorms have the chance to become briefly severe, particularly along the immediate coast.

Broader adverse effects from wind are not anticipated locally.

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