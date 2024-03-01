Tallahassee International Airport looking for new opportunities after ending Burrell Aviation deal

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee International Airport is in the process of putting out a new request for proposal when it comes to future development. This follows the October 2023 termination of a deal with Burrell Aviation.

David Pollard, Director of Aviation at Tallahassee International Airport, told ABC 27 Burrell was not paying what was expected as part of the deal and did not make requirements outlined in the agreement.

In September of 2022, ABC 27 reported the business venture was supposed to create 291 permanent jobs and over 250 temporary construction jobs during the development. Overall, it was projected to have a total economic impact exceeding $60 million.

Friday, Pollard said he and his team have a robust plan to build on the development already happening at the airport.

Earlier this year, JetBlue launched direct service to and from Ft. Lauderdale from TLH.

The airport is also getting $726,484through the U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Aviation Administration Fiscal Year 2024 Airport Infrastructure Grants program. That money is being used to support the continued progress of TLH's Terminal Modernization project.

In late February, the airport reported passenger traffic in January 2024 saw a 12.5 percent increase compared to January 2023.

ABC 27 has reached out to Burrell for comment on the termination. Expect an update in this story when we hear back.