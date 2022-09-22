City of Tallahassee approves final negotiations with Burrell Aviation Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The city of Tallahassee took another step to expand business at its international airport.

City of Tallahassee commissioners authorized Wednesday during a commission meeting either the city manager or a designee to finalize negotiations and execute the necessary agreements with Burrell Aviation Tallahassee, LLC for the lease and development of airport property and facilities at the Tallahassee International Airport.

It is projected that the business venture at the airport will create 291 permanent jobs and over 250 temporary construction jobs during the development with a total economic impact exceeding $60 million.

According to the city of Tallahassee Sept. 21 agenda on the topic, Burrell plans an aeronautical development that includes private executive-style business hangars with landside parking/access, Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul ("MRO") Hangars, and other approved aeronautical use/developments.