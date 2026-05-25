NORTHWEST TALLAHASSEE, FL — Congressman Al Lawson brought community members together for a flag-laying ceremony at Greenwood Cemetery in Leon County to honor fallen veterans this Memorial Day.

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Leon County community honors fallen veterans with flag laying ceremony at Greenwood Cemetery

Elected leaders and neighbors planted flags to recognize the sacrifice of those laid to rest at the cemetery.

"Well, the experience was really great...People got a chance to really meet each other and not be in a commission meeting and somebody fussing with each other and to see the value of what Memorial Day is all about. It's not just about the barbecue, it's about honoring our heroes all over America, you know, that sacrifice for us to have the freedom that we have now," Lawson said.

Lawson says the initiative started after he noticed there weren't any memorial ceremonies held to recognize the approximately 300 veterans laid to rest at the cemetery.

As the event grows in size year after year, Lawson hopes more neighbors can walk away with a sense of what Memorial Day is all about.

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