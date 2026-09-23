NORTHWEST TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Leon County commissioners approved a $420 million budget for the next fiscal year Tuesday, a 4.8% increase from the current fiscal year's budget — and homeowners can expect to pay more in property taxes.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

Leon County approves new budget as rising property values push homeowners' tax bills higher this year

Commissioners did not vote to increase the tax rate.

The overall county millage rate has stayed the same for 15 years.

But because property values went up by about 5% county-wide, the county would see about $11 million more in revenue.

County Administrator Vince Long said the additional revenue would go toward maintaining services during the meeting.

"This increase will be used to support sustaining a high level of essential services county-wide," Long said.

The budget approval comes on the heels of Amendment Three, which, if passed by voters, could raise homestead exemptions to eventually eliminate property taxes.

According to county staff, the budget tries to account for a potential $71 million loss in revenue over two years.

Commissioner at-large Carolyn Cummings addressed the possibility its budget workshop in June.

"In the event that they do, I think these measures are putting us in a good position so that we can face um the reduction in taxes but still be able to have a certain amount of revenue so that we can um provide the essential services that our citizens of Leon County need," Cummings said.

Leon County resident Ann Bidlingmaier said she does not want to pay more but believes the county is caught between a rock and a hard place.

"I think that the property tax increase is unfortunate. I wish it weren't happening, but we don't really have a choice in this county given the overall inflation," Bidlingmaier said.

Bidlingmaier also said she believes cuts can be made elsewhere across local governments.

"I really see a disconnect there, and you know the average Joe works for a lot less than I think administrators could take a cut," Bidlingmaier said.

The county has already paused hiring for non-essential staff, as well as non-essential travel and training, among other budget adjustments.

The budget goes into effect October 1st.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.