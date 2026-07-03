NORTHWEST TALLAHASSEE, FL — A culinary training program for people with intellectual disabilities is graduating its final cohort under the Inclusion Cafe Academy name before rebranding and expanding its mission.

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Inclusion Cafe Academy graduates final cohort as program expands under new name

Since 2021, the organization — now known as Heart & Skill Connections — has been preparing people with intellectual disabilities for jobs in the culinary world.

This Friday's graduation marks the last cohort under the Inclusion Cafe Academy banner.

Founder Bill Schack says the rebrand to Heart & Skill Connections Hospitality Program reflects a broader vision for the organization.

"Well, the change is not just hoping to prepare them for employment, but the changes that it makes at their home and their independence at home, and helping their parents at home. All of that is just as important as preparing them for employment," Schack said.

Instead of focusing solely on culinary skills, the new program will offer about 6 weeks of training across industries, including painting, retail, office, and janitorial work.

The program has graduated 24 people, leading some to employment.

For this year's graduates, including Brian Williams and L.J. Pittman, the experience also built confidence.

"This is one of my best accomplishments that I've made, especially in the cooking stuff," Williams said. "I've definitely gotten better with my knife skills. I've learned how temperatures, cooking, what to cook temperatures at.”

Pittman's family said the program made a meaningful difference.

"We feel wonderful about this program because he has joined the program; he's learned so many wonderful skills to help him prepare for employment," Renotta Pittman, L.J’s mom, said.

“It's just been a godsend. He's done so well, and we saw him just progress and just blossom, so this has just been awesome,” Jerrick Pittman, his dad, said.

Schack says he expects to launch the new hospitality program in August.

Heart & Skill Connections is always looking for volunteers and donations to support its one-on-one training model.

Applications are available on its website.

***This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.***

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