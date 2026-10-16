Funding shortfall stalls Griffin Heights grocery store

NORTHWEST TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — A long-awaited grocery store in Griffin Heights that could change the neighborhood's food desert status has hit a roadblock: there's no one to run it, leaving neighbors without that crucial resource for now.

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Griffin Heights grocery store is built, but a funding shortfall leaves it without an operator for now

The Griffin Heights Neighborhood Association originally planned to operate the store.

But in a Sept. 16 email to the city, the neighborhood association withdrew the application, unable to "secure the level of funding necessary to responsibly launch and sustain the grocery store at this time."

Treasurer Sarah Houston says they have $80,000, which would only cover shelving.

That money comes from a grant from the city, according to the emails.

"Our goal is to operate the store. We still have the food insecurities. The people in the neighborhood, they have to go a distance in order to buy food, so this is one of the reasons we still know there is a need and we would like for the city to help us out," Houston said.

According to the USDA, Griffin Heights is considered a food desert.

Most residents are about half a mile away from the nearest grocery store.

Neighbors like James Brown say he’s about 7 to 8 minutes away from a grocery store, but for those without transportation, the trek there is longer.

"First of all, it would cut down the travel to those other stores and make it more accessible,” he said. “We also have disabled and elderly in the community. That helps them as well. But it also creates some job development.”

No operator means he would have to wait longer before the store opens.

"We don't have a timeline because money is the timeline, and if we can't get the money, the store can't open. That's the bottom line," said Ted Houston, a member of the Griffin Heights Neighborhood Association.

Right now, the city has issued a request for proposals to help find an operator.

City commissioners only agreed to build the structure, not supply or operate it, breaking ground last year.

The deadline to apply is Dec. 2.

I asked Houston if there has been any discussion with any other groups on who could be the operator.

She says some people expressed interest.

They submitted a request to be a part of the city's operator selection committee when the time comes, but nothing is official.

Vice President Lachanthia Hall says the association still plans to be involved as a community partner.

"We just want to make sure that operator understand this community,” Hall said. “We want to make sure whoever operates the store knows that we need EBT. We need WIC for this area.”

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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