Elder Care Services expands care to three Big Bend counties

NORTHWEST TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Elder Care Services is expanding its in-home care programming to seniors in Jefferson, Madison and Taylor counties, taking over as the new lead agency for the region.

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Elder Care Services expands its in-home care to seniors in Taylor, Madison and Jefferson counties

The expansion was made possible after the Area Agency on Aging for North Florida, Inc. allocated state funding to Elder Care Services.

The agency was selected based on its financial “stewardship of state funding” and its “quality care model” currently in place in Leon, Wakulla, and Gadsden counties.

U.S. Census data estimates more than 20% of people living in these counties are 65 years old and older.

Taylor County's senior population stands at 23.6%, Madison County at 24.7%, and Jefferson County at 27.2%.

While these communities have had access to in-home care services in the past, Elder Care Services is now stepping in as the lead agency.

The organization will also work with local partners to hire caregivers within those communities.

President and CEO Jocelyne Fliger says the expansion reflects the agency's commitment to helping seniors across the Big Bend region.

"I'm very proud of the work that Elder Care does, and to be able to help seniors in other regions of the Big Bend is so important to us. I believe in the staff that we have and our ability to make sure that we can help people remain safely in their homes."

Fliger says most seniors prefer to age in place, and these services make that possible.

"Most people want to stay in their homes as they age, and so these services allow them to do that. And they take the burden off of the caregivers that are often in the homes with them," Fliger said.

Elder Care Services is already in the process of launching services in Jefferson and Madison counties, with Taylor County to follow later this summer.

Seniors and caregivers seeking to access these services can call 1-800-963-5337.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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