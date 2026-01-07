Construction of new TPD headquarters advances toward ‘substantial completion' by end of 2026

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department’s new headquarters is taking shape as the structure grows vertically and is now visible from the street.



The new structure, located at 1940 N. Monroe St., will replace TPD’s current headquarters on Seventh Avenue.

It will house a firing range, tactical training course, a mobility hub, and more – total construction estimated to cost about $138 million.

Watch the video below to hear what crews will work on next.

Construction of new TPD headquarters advances toward ‘substantial completion' by end of year

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Progress on a new police headquarters can be seen right here from the streets. I’m Brieanna Smith in the Northwest Tallahassee neighborhood, checking out the work that’s been done so far and what’s to come.

Since 2023, most of the work on the new Tallahassee Police Department headquarters was happening underground, installing fiber optic cables, sewer, electric, and more.

But now, the work is working its way vertically as steel goes up and becomes visible from North Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

It lays the base for the four-story, approximately 137,600 square foot building.

City of Tallahassee Director of Construction John Powell says the site much more than a building, but instead a campus.

Beyond the chief’s office and the lobby, the entire area of the former Northwood Centre Mall will hold a forensic lab, a firing range, a tactical training course, a mobility hub for on-site vehicle repairs, public-use electric vehicle chargers, and space for more development for an estimated $138 million.

“We’re trying to future proof this building to make sure it's got everything it needs – all the technology, all the amenities, all the services, the ability to expand or to have some flexibility in the building as things change and needs change,” he said.

The new building would replace TPD’s current headquarters on Seventh Avenue.

The City of Tallahassee website states TPD has operated out of that building since 1972.

The facility’s age presented maintenance challenges and space constraints as the number of employees grew.

“The building was approaching 100 years old, and it really wasn't suitable for the size of the TPD and where their services and the service territories and the number of officers are today,” Powell said.

The next steps will be closing in the building by adding the building's outer walls.

Powell says they’re expecting a large amount of construction to be done by the end of this year, while move-in is expected in 2027.

In Northwest Tallahassee, Brieanna Smith, ABC 27

