Valentine's Day brings sweet success to Tallahassee businesses as sales surge

NORTHEAST TALLAHASSEE, FL — Local shops across Tallahassee are experiencing a significant boost in business as Valentine's Day approaches, with some reporting sales increases of up to 35% compared to last year.

Sean Everett, Owner of Tallahassee Diamond Center, has witnessed 28 Valentine's Days at his business and says customer motivations remain consistent year after year.

"To make their wives happy, yeah, always," Everett said when asked about what drives customers to his store.

Everett reported that his business is seeing a 35% increase in sales this year.

Surprisingly, rings aren't the top sellers at his jewelry store.

"These are really popular right now, and this is called Station Necklaces, and it's where there's a diamond every inch and a half or two inches," Everett said.

The Highland Gardener is also experiencing increased demand as Valentine's Day approaches.

Owner Catherine Shock is celebrating her first Valentine's Day with her own business.

"We've gotten an influx of sales already. Of course, Valentine's, as we know, is sort of a lot of last-minute Larry's and we expect folks to walk in last minute, but we are fully prepared to have bouquets and floral arrangements made ready for pickup," Shock said.

“Valentine's Day and Mother's Day are huge. It's like the Super Bowl for florists.”

Even bakeries are seeing Valentine's Day demand.

Brenda O'Kelley, Co-owner of Tasty Pastry, expects significant sales of heart-shaped treats.

"We do several hundred dozen, probably 300-400 dozen of the heart-shaped cookies," O'Kelley said. “I think it’s definitely an add-on. It’s something great people love to bring to their husbands – a cake or cupcakes – kids, classrooms, people love to take it to the office, so yeah, people count on something sweet.”

These local sales contribute to an estimated $29.1 billion in national Valentine's Day spending, according to the National Retail Federation.

That figure represents about $2 billion more than last year, with shoppers expected to spend about $200 on average for gifts.

The spending increase is attributed to shoppers “expanding their Valentine's Day gift lists to include friends, co-workers, and even pets.”

These local businesses expect even more sales from last-minute Valentine's Day shoppers.

The bakery is also anticipating additional sales since Mardi Gras follows just days after Valentine's Day.

