NORTHEAST TALLAHASSEE, FL — Two Northeast Tallahassee moms are turning their passion into a project by revamping a local magazine to highlight the community.

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Two moms revamp local magazine to highlight the Northeast Tallahassee community

Kam Scott and Jamie Franz took over the previous "Neighbors of Ox Bottom" magazine and re-branded it as "Northeast Tallahassee Living."

"The idea comes from bringing community together in a yearbook sort of way, so the content is from the neighborhood, and it's for the neighborhood," Scott said.

“I talk to businesses…that's kind of my side, and then, Jamie side is getting nosy. ‘I want to find the stories,'" she said.

The duo has already released the first issue.

They are refocusing the magazine on all things Northeast Tallahassee, featuring small-town recipes, small business highlights, and local philanthropic efforts that reach the areas near Meridian, Ox Bottom, and Bannerman Road.

They are hoping to get more neighbors involved in the project.

“It's okay to find things through social media this doesn't require a password, and you don't have to remember the password to get into it, and there is something about picking up something and seeing somebody's grandmother's recipes like how many times have you wanted to make southern buttermilk biscuits, and you can’t remember how you can't find it,” Scott said.

Tallahassee Ford is one of the magazine’s sponsors.

General Manager and Managing Partner Bill McKinney says being part of the magazine gives them a different way to connect with their local customers.

"A lot of what we do when it comes to advertising in Tallahassee, it's different than maybe in some of our metro stores, and that's because we still really look at Tallahassee as more of a town where some of that tabletop material actually is relevant. It's important. It's going to be looked at several times, maybe provide or start some conversations," McKinney said.

Scott is hoping to include more community stories and recruit more business sponsors.

Right now, they are working on an issue for Mother's Day.

"Again, this is our first issue. Jamie and I kind of like stumbled through it... But so now we're slowly getting it, so be patient with us as we grow," Scott said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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