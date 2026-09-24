Tallahassee's new senior center opens

NORTHEAST TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Tallahassee seniors will now have a new place for wellness, fitness, art, music and more as the city's second senior center opened its doors Wednesday.

City officials said hundreds of people attended the ribbon cutting to celebrate the opening of the new 40,000-square-foot facility.

"The facility is a testament to community visioning, long-term planning and strategic public investment," city officials said in a post Wednesday. "Creating it took teamwork and commitment, and we could not be more pleased with the results."

The new center at at 2743 Welaunee Boulevard is includes a double-size multipurpose gym with six indoor pickleball courts and two basketball and volleyball courts. The space also is set to accomodate table tennis and fitness classes. The lifelong learning wing will offer educational classes, art programs, cards, and health and wellness opportunities, according to a previous press release.

City of Tallahassee

"This beautiful building will be a place where friendships grow as seniors stay active, engaged and connected,” Senior Services Manager Ceola Grant said in a release. “We know the profound impact that investing in projects like this has on our community’s quality of life and appreciate everyone that helped get us to this point.”

Although the center is specifically geared toward adults 50 and older, the entire community is welcome.

The center will now be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and an open house ﻿is set for Thursday, Oct. 8 from 3-6 p.m.﻿

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