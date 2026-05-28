NORTHEAST TALLAHASSEE, FL — A 14-year-old Life Scout is working to improve emergency response in a rural part of northeast Tallahassee where fire hydrants are scarce, and firefighters struggle to access enough water to fight fires.

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Tallahassee teen's Eagle Scout project to add 3,000 gallons of water storage to rural fire station

Piper Fessler, a member of Troop 118G, is pursuing her Eagle Scout rank with a project that addresses a critical gap in fire protection for the Miccosukee Volunteer Fire and Rescue service area.

"There have been several fires in the past couple months where the fire departments could not get enough water there, and that's a major issue," John Coffman, a volunteer with Miccosukee Volunteer Fire and Rescue, said.

The nearest fire hydrant to the area is seven miles away, forcing firefighters to travel further to fill tankers with water.

Fessler's solution is to take the department's old truck — whose water tank still works — and permanently install it at the Heatherwood station, adding 3,000 gallons to the station's total water storage capacity.

"I thought, what better way than to help this area that has very limited access to fire hydrants, go and help them make sure that no one's lives or possessions are lost in a horrible fire," Fessler said.

The project required Fessler to coordinate logistics, secure funding, and manage the physical work of preparing the site.

“Besides the actual workday, just laying the gravel, getting everything set up for and prepared for the truck, a lot of just calling people and getting fundraising money and working on graphics and design and that sort of thing,” she said. “That's mainly where all the work came from.”

Coffman, who also serves as Fessler’s mentor, says the added water supply is especially critical right now.

"Right now, especially with the drought, there's no lakes to pull from," Coffman said.

He added that increased water access could also improve ISO ratings for the area, which could eventually lower insurance costs for residents.

"Moving this tanker to the northeastern-most station in Leon County adds another 3,000 gallons that not just the volunteers can pull from, but Tallahassee Fire Department can also pull from," Coffman said.

For Fessler, the project is about more than earning a rank.

"I think an Eagle Scout project should definitely be more about your community than just the requirement," Fessler said.

Fessler will complete the final phase of her project on Sunday morning. She and other volunteers will clean the truck and tow it to the Heatherwood station.

***This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.***

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