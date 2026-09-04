NORTHEAST TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — License plate reader cameras — also known as Flock cameras — continue to be removed across Florida, but some remain in operation in Tallahassee through the Tallahassee Police Department.

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Tallahassee license plate reader cameras remain operational as privacy concerns grow

The Florida Department of Transportation has revoked permits for the technology on state roads, and counties including Liberty, Wakulla, Franklin, Gadsden and Leon have either suspended or terminated their vendor contracts.

TPD has 80 Flock cameras, according to its transparency portal, though it is not confirmed how many are currently operational.

Mixed concerns continue growing among residents about privacy and accountability.

Community organizer Jade DiGirolamo said the technology raises serious questions.

"Well, there are a lot of concerns with respect to policing and the judicial constraints on policing," DiGirolamo said.

Resident David West takes a different view.

"I think it's something that should be a tool available to law enforcement," West said.

According to transparency portals maintained by TPD and the Leon County Sheriff's Office, the cameras only read license plates and cars.

While the Leon County Sheriff's Office lists the locations of its cameras, TPD does not.

At last month's City Commission meeting, TPD Chief Lawrence Revell said the Flock cameras have helped solve human trafficking, missing children and robbery cases.

"This would not happen without this technology, so, you know, I stand here before you to say we want to work with you. We are more than willing to be completely transparent," Revell said.

In some instances, however, the technology has been misused — a concern DiGirolamo raised directly.

"For every, you know, for every context, we have to consider the fact that there is always a potential for misuse. We have to balance the potential for misuse with the actual deliverables and victories seen by law enforcement in its use,” DiGirolamo said. “Really, I don't think they should be used at all.”

West said the technology should not be dismissed entirely.

He called for increased regulation on how data is collected and stored, along with stronger penalties for misuse.

"You have to have a legitimate reason. You either have to have exigent circumstances or you have to have a subpoena or a warrant to get that information. I think the same thing should have to apply here,” he said. “So just throwing the whole thing out is throwing out the baby with the bathwater, and it's a knee-jerk, boneheaded reaction.”

ABC 27's Brieanna Smith reached out to the Tallahassee Police Department for more information about the cameras, but no one was available for an interview.

Flock cameras will be a discussion item at the next City Commission meeting on September 9th.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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