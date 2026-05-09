NORTHEAST TALLAHASSEE, FL — A Tallahassee group is celebrating Mothers with a garden market this Saturday.

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Tallahassee group hosts Mother's Day garden market for moms and families this Saturday

A local group is offering a space to celebrate all moms this Mother's Day weekend.

Tallahassee Mothers of Babies and Toddlers will host a Mother's Day Garden Market on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Heinz Nurseries, located off Bradfordville Road.

The event will feature a curated mix of vendors, and organizers hope families can connect while knocking out last-minute shopping.

Co-founder Madison Zabala said the event reflects the group's core mission.

"Our whole mission and why we started Tally Mobs was to provide free accessible events for mothers and their families of all socioeconomic backgrounds and um this event really feels like the culmination of that," Zabala said.

Co-founder Emma Wedgewood echoed that sentiment.

"Being able to do something that is so meaningful for the community really is like we talk about it all the time it's like a dream come true," Wedgewood said.

The first 25 mothers in attendance will receive a complimentary welcome bag filled with locally sourced goodies. All mothers attending will also have access to a complimentary build-your-own bouquet bar.

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