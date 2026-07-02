Tallahassee Automobile Museum celebrating 30 years of classic cars and community history

NORTHEAST TALLAHASSEE, FL — The Tallahassee Automobile Museum is celebrating 30 years of serving the Capital City, and it's marking the milestone with a community event this fall.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

Tallahassee Automobile Museum is celebrating 30 years of classic cars and community history

The museum first opened in 1996 when founder DeVoe Moore needed to house a small collection of 15 cars.

Over three decades, the museum has added more than 150 more cars, more than 50 motorcycles and other collectibles — some dating back to the early 1900s.

The collection includes classic cars, hot rods, and a Batmobile.

Curator Jack Atkins said the museum has welcomed thousands of visitors annually over its 30-year history.

"Whenever we look at our backyard, we don't typically plan in and look around to see what all we have available to us just in our backyard. Because I know we have quite a few people that would come in here, and I mean, they could be worldwide, but you have a lot of them say 'Yeah I've been driving by this place for 20 years and I finally decided I would stop.' So if you're one of those people, please stop..." Atkins said.

In honor of the anniversary, the museum is holding a Family Fun Day on September 12 where families can play interactive games, participate activities and connect with local organizations.

The museum is currently looking for local nonprofits and small businesses to participate.

According to the museum, small business will have to pay a small participation fee. Nonprofits can join for free.

Organizations interested can email cars@tacm.com for registration details.

***This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.***

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.