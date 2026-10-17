TPD: Search for missing endangered Tallahassee teen

NORTHEAST TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — The City of Tallahassee Police Department (TPD) said it is looking for a missing endangered teen.

Emma McGillen, 15, was last seen in the 5600 block of Emma Lane on Oct. 16.

TPD said there is concern for her welfare.

McGillen is 5 feet tall, weighs 100 pounds, and has light brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a light blue hoodie, white pajama pants with a teddy bear print, a black bonnet with a butterfly print, and a pink backpack.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the Tallahassee Police Department at 850-891-4200.

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