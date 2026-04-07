NORTHEAST TALLAHASSEE, FL — Nationally, gas prices are up about $1.08 compared to a month ago, according to AAA.

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Rising gas prices strain budgets for Tallahassee first responders, local community members

The increase is driven by ongoing conflict in the Middle East and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which has pushed crude oil to more than $100 per barrel.

In Florida, AAA data shows regular gas is $4.19 per gallon, and diesel is $5.81 per gallon. Leon County averages $4.15 per gallon.

That extra dollar is adding up for the Bradfordville Volunteer Fire & Rescue and its volunteers.

"What it means is it's costing more for us to run our department. We're budgeting more for fuel for individual members," James Pollock, the department’s chief, said.

“Our big tanker that you see behind me, that's going to cost in the high $300, $400 to fill up from empty.”

Pollock says the rising cost is bleeding into other budgeting.

"As we're onboarding new members, we have to buy new medical equipment, new med bags, new firefighter gear, and safety equipment for them. That's hitting us in our wallet as well," he said.

The high prices at the pump are also taking a toll on everyday drivers.

"There were some people that were literally in tears because they didn't know how they were going to make it to work next week, how they were going to get around, with gas being $4 or $5 a gallon, how they're going to get their children back and forth to childcare, to school,” Otis Young said.

Young, a Senior Pastor at Kingdom Life Tabernacle, says it's impacting the average resident in Tallahassee.

His church recently gave away about $5,000 worth of gas to about 125 cars, using church and even personal funds.

"My heart went out to the people because you could really tell that they legitimately had a need," Young said.

Young is trying to do it again soon, hoping to get other churches and a local farmshare to pitch in to give away food, too.

He is planning another gas giveaway within three months.

“We want to make sure that parents need to get to work and get to where they bare necessities. That’s what we're here for,” Young said.

Meanwhile, the fire department is accepting cash donations.

But more importantly, Pollock says he is asking for volunteers to help cover its 100-mile coverage area.

"If we can have more members join, that's less calls that somebody has to run across town if I can strategically recruit people from different neighborhoods that are in our territory," Pollock said.

To volunteer or donate, you can email Pollock at chief@bradfordvillefire.org.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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