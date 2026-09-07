Person found dead in area of Tallahassee retention pond; investigation underway, police say

NORTHEAST TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — An investigation is underway after a person was found dead in northeast Tallahassee on Monday afternoon, Tallahassee police say.

Police responded to the intersection of Centerville Road and Welaunee Boulevard just after 12:30 p.m. after a passerby reported "seeing a deceased person in the area of the retention pond," police said in an afternoon post.

Police did not immediately provide any information about what may have led up to the death and did not share any information about the identity of the deceased person.

Detectives asked anyone information related to the investigation to contact TPD at 850-891-4200. Those who wish to remain Crime Solvers at 850-574-8477.

The investigation is active, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available, police said.

This is a developing story that may be updated.

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