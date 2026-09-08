Person dies, roof partially collapsed in Tallahassee residential house fire: TFD

NORTHEAST TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Tallahassee Fire Department (TFD) said a person was found deceased in a house fire in Tallahassee.

Fire crews responded to a residential structure fire around 10:09 a.m. on Sept. 8.

City of Tallahassee Fire Department

When crews arrived, they found heavy fire coming from the roof of a single-story home, TFD said.

When fire crews searched the home, they found one person deceased near the front doorway of the home.

A portion of the roof collapsed before crews brought the fire under control, TFD said. The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

City of Tallahassee Fire Department

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