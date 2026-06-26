NORTHEAST TALLAHASSEE, FL — The pancake breakfast is part of the Girls Can Do Anything Camp's effort to teach campers to collaborate and reach a community goal by raising money for an organization of their choice.

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Oasis Center for Women and Girls hosts pancake breakfast fundraiser for local children's shelter

The Oasis Center for Women and Girls held their pancake breakfast fundraiser today as part of the Girls Can Do Anything Camp.

The breakfast raises money for an organization of the campers' choice and teaches them to collaborate and reach a community goal. This year, all money raised went to the Treehouse of Tallahassee, a local organization that shelters abused and neglected children.

Andrea Jones said the event reflects the broader mission of the organization.

"What I love most about this organization is that it builds strong girls, and strong girls will help build strong families, and that will dictate to strong communities, and that's what we need right now."

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