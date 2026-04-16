NORTHEAST TALLAHASSEE, FL — Music Industry Executive Ray Daniels and Goldie Sound host a free networking event for local artists.

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Music Executive Ray Daniels and Goldie Sound host a free networking event for local independent artists

By partnering for the event, Goldie Sound helped provide a platform for aspiring creatives to learn how to navigate the changing music business and build their careers.

Aspiring musicians received free advice on how to build their careers without waiting to be discovered.

Daniels, who has worked with major labels like Warner, Interscope, Epic, and Motown, wants to teach up-and-coming musicians how to build their careers without waiting to be discovered. He noted that the music business has changed, and social media now gives everyone a chance to be seen worldwide.

"I think there are a lot of artists out there who still want that gatekeeper to say you're good, and I think that I serve that role to a lot of them, and if I could serve any kind of role I'm here to serve," Daniels said. "So my goal is to just help them win."

Daniels hopes his mentorship gives local talent the confidence to succeed.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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