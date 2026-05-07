Market District unveils 5-year strategy, Mother’s Day event to become Tallahassee's top shopping district

NORTHEAST TALLAHASSEE, FL — The new roundabout leading to Tallahassee's Market District is now open after months of detours, and the Market District Association is wasting no time launching a five-year strategic plan to transform the area into a premier shopping destination.

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Market District unveils five-year strategy, Mother’s Day event to become Tallahassee's top shopping district

The association's pilot event is happening Saturday called "Mother's Day on Market.”

It’s built around a "passport" model.

Shoppers must buy a ticket and visit at least 4 businesses in the district for a chance to win a gift card worth more than $1,000.

Currently, 18 businesses are participating, each investing at least $50 into the prize pool.

Serena Moyle, volunteer President of the Market District Association, said the event is designed to draw people back to an area that has struggled with foot traffic during construction.

"What has happened is that people have kind of avoided the area, but this is a way to bring foot traffic back in,” Moyle said. “The strategic plan, this is the first step to activate the area so that there's reasons for you to come… it is part of that to really make sure that this people know about this area.”

Stephanie Borras, Owner of Soleil 7 Hair Salon and event planner for the Market District Association, contributed to the prize pot.

Most businesses in the district, including hers, have reported 20-30% sales losses since construction started.

“We are not getting the walk-in traffic that we typically get for our retail,” Borras said.

She said she hopes her contribution supports the larger goal of revitalizing the area.

"I think we just need to be aware of the impact of what our daily choices, the impact that it has on other people's lives. I know for me, I have 30 employees. Those 30 employees are looking at me to help them pay their bills, to help them put their children through school, to help them buy their next vehicle, all of those things. It has a huge impact," Borras said.

She says the association is working to host two to three events a year to sustain momentum.

Looking ahead to the completion of Blueprint’s Market District Placemaking project in 2027, Moyle said she hopes to partner with the City of Tallahassee to attract more visitors to the area.

She says Visit Tallahassee has already chosen the district as a pilot for its new brochure, advertising businesses across Tallahassee.

Shoppers interested in participating in Saturday's event can purchase a passport here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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