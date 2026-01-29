Leon High School celebrates the addition of their College and Career Readiness Center with a ribbon-cutting

NORTHEAST TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Leon County High School students will be gaining early awareness of career fields soon.



On Thursday, LCS and LHS held a ceremony celebrating the launch of the College and Career Readiness Center.

The center will be open to over 1,800 students, according to the school officials.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Preparing Leon County youth for life after high school.

On Thursday, Leon High School held a ribbon-cutting for their college and career readiness center.

They say the center will give students resources for career exploration, workforce readiness, and college planning.

Superintendent Rocky Hanna says this new facility will prepare students at his alma mater for their next chapter.

"— So I think this is going to be a game changer for a lot of these young students who are really scared about what the future may bring, and so this will help at least give them a plan to what's next. They don't have to figure out the rest of their life right now. Life's a long journey, but they just need to figure out what step next, and this career center is going to help them do just that," says the Superintendent.

Leon High says this center was funded by an Aspire Capital Region grant from the Florida College Access Network and the Frederick DeLuca Foundation.

