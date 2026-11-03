NORTHEAST TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Election Day is nearly here, giving voters a chance to make some changes at the county level.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

Leon County voters weigh commission seats, five charter amendments and school tax questions at polls

The General Election has produced near-record-breaking numbers for early voting this election season, with 51,958 votes cast.

Supervisor of Elections Mark Earley said the number surpasses the 2022 midterms and comes close to the 2018 midterms record.

"Turnout's looking really strong, actually," Earley said. “Every midterm when the governor's race doesn't have an incumbent, usually has a very high turnout, you know, higher than average, and we're definitely in that situation."

If you are voting in Leon County, here's who's running.

County Commissioner Nick Maddox is up for re-election at-large.

Commissioner Rick Minor faces business owner C.B. Lorch for District 3, while long-time state employee David Hawkins challenges Commissioner David O'Keefe for District 5.

Charter amendments are drawing a lot of attention, too.

I talked with Carol Weissert, the co-president of the League of Women Voters of Tallahassee, about what voters need to know before heading to the polls.

"We don’t have a position on this. We just want people, when they go to the polls, not to be surprised and say, ‘Oh, I didn't know this was on the ballot. How am I going to vote?’" Weissert said.

She gave me a quick breakdown of the five amendments:



Charter Amendment One would let county rules override city rules if a conflict exists.

would let county rules override city rules if a conflict exists. Charter Amendment Two gives the county control over all street naming to help dispatchers and first responders.

gives the county control over all street naming to help dispatchers and first responders. Charter Amendment Three adds a statement that all residents have dignity to the preamble of the Leon County Home Rule Charter.

adds a statement that all residents have dignity to the preamble of the Leon County Home Rule Charter. Charter Amendment Four gives county officials 60 extra days to review proposed charter amendments before they go on a ballot.

gives county officials 60 extra days to review proposed charter amendments before they go on a ballot. Charter Amendment Five — the Historic Harms Amendment — would require the county to track and publish economic conditions reports in historically underserved communities. That would include examining whether past county laws, policies or practices contributed to those conditions.

School funding is also on the ballot.

Voters will decide whether to renew the Leon County School's half-cent sales tax for school infrastructure and whether to approve a new 1-mill property tax to fund increased teacher pay, security operations and school arts and athletics.

Earley says all mail ballots are due by 7 p.m. and should be returned at the Supervisor of Elections Office, while Election Day is the last chance to vote in person.

He encourages neighbors to not wait until the last minute and to make sure they show up at their assigned voting locations.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.