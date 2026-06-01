NORTHEAST TALLAHASSEE, FL — Leon County Government and the City of Tallahassee held a press conference on Monday at the Public Safety Complex to kick off the 2026 Atlantic Hurricane Season. The event aimed to raise awareness and encourage residents to prepare before any storms approach the area.

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Leon County, Tallahassee officials kick off 2026 Atlantic Hurricane Season with preparedness push

Officials urged neighbors to have a hurricane preparedness bucket that includes gallons of water in case of a power outage, a portable radio, and waterproofed copies of important documents.

The National Weather Service says that although NOAA predicts a quiet season, it is best to take precautions as early as possible.

Mark Wool with the National Weather Service said that even though NOAA predicts a quiet season, early preparation is still essential.

"The bottom line is, regardless of what the outlook is from one year to the next, you need to have the same level of preparedness at home. You need to have those emergency kits set. You need evacuation plans," Wool said.

Additional local hurricane preparedness information can be found here.

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