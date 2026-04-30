NORTHEAST TALLAHASSEE, FL — The Leon County Humane Society is celebrating 65 years of advocating for animals in the community — a milestone marked by decades of growth, challenges and expanding impact.

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Leon County Humane Society marks 65 years of animal 'rescue, rehabilitation and adoption'

Since the 1960s, the organization has worked to give a voice to animals.

But reaching this anniversary didn't come without hurdles.

As a private nonprofit that relies on donations, the society has faced funding pressures amid rising prices, a growing need for fosters and volunteers and an increase in pet surrenders.

Executive Director Lisa Glunt said the challenges the organization faces today are not entirely new.

"I think a lot of the challenges that we have now are still challenges that we've had in previous years, but maybe on a greater scale,” she said.

In 2024 alone, the society rescued 966 dogs and cats, distributed nearly 5 tons of pet food and completed 747 adoptions.

Glunt said the organization has also evolved to meet shifting community needs.

"In recent years, we've also really branched off a lot into education and community assistance because we've seen the needs of our community change quite a bit,” Glunt said.

The organization's impact extends beyond animals.

For volunteers like Rozanne Liebenhaut, who serves as a cat socializer, the Humane Society has provided a source of personal comfort and healing.

"I lost my husband, and I had a lot of spare time on my hands, and I love animals, and I just felt like what better to do than to use some of that time to spend with them,” Liebenhaut said. “It's helping me cope…it's nice to have that warmth, you know, that you miss when you lose your spouse, or your partner, so it's great."

Looking ahead, Glunt said the organization remains focused on advancing its mission and continuing to grow.

"I'm just really excited and proud to see where we are today, and just to see, you know, what the future holds for the Leon County Humane Society,” Glunt said.

Glunt said she hopes the society's educational programming will encourage the broader community to be part of the solution.

***This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.***

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