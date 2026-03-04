NORTHEAST TALLAHASSEE, FL — The Leon County Humane Society is kicking off its third annual “Cat Litter” campaign, placing signs around Leon County to encourage pet owners to spay and neuter their cats ahead of mating season.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

Leon County Humane Society brings back cat litter campaign ahead of mating season

As spring approaches, the Humane Society is “littering” neighborhoods with cat signs to spread awareness about the importance of spaying and neutering pets before mating season begins.

Now in its third year, the campaign has yet to show a measurable difference in numbers, according to Executive Director Lisa Glunt.

"Now we're seeing that so many people have not been fixing their pets due to financial reasons, due to the setbacks from COVID, or just lack of education, and that's why we're really trying to focus on getting the word out there,” Glunt said.

The shelter currently has about 300 dogs and cats in its care.

The signs will be placed at different locations every couple of days.

People who want to help spread the message can reach out to the Leon County Humane Society at tverheyen@leoncountyhumane.org.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.