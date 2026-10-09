NORTHEAST TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Leon County Emergency Management is on standby as Isaias approaches the Big Bend, with the county already experiencing heavy rain and wind from the storm.

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Leon County emergency management on standby as Isaias approaches Big Bend with flooding, tornado risk

Its Emergency Management team is working through emergency plans, checking equipment and rostering personnel ahead of the storm's arrival.

Emergency Management Director Kevin Peters said that with the storm's recent increase in intensity, officials are expecting a greater risk of flooding and the possible development of other weather events.

"We need to be focused on the hazards that we'll experience on this end of the storm, and that's going to be predominantly heavy rainfall, the possibility for tornadoes across the region, and then just making sure we have ways to receive emergency alerts, so if we do experience flash flooding in the overnight hours, people will know what's going on and be able to react,” Peters said.

The county is pushing preparedness and making sure residents are able to receive updates on new developments with the storm.

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