LCSO: Lincoln High student arrested, accused of 'unwanted touching'

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A Lincoln High School freshman is behind bars, accused of attacking another student in a campus bathroom.

According to the Leon County Sheriff's office, the 14-year-old 9th grader was arrested Wednesday on charges of false imprisonment and battery.

Surveillance video shows multiple students dragging the victim into the bathroom by the arms.

Detectives say the victim was then pushed into a bathroom stall and prevented from leaving.

LCSO say a 14-year-old male student held the victim against his will and engaged in unwanted touching.

That student was arrested and charged with false imprisonment and battery and taken to the Leon County Detention Facility.

The sheriff's office is encouraging parents to talk with their children about bullying and resolving conflicts peacefully.

