NORTHEAST TALLAHASSEE, FL — A new community garden just five minutes from the Miccosukee Boys and Girls Club headquarters is giving young members a chance to grow more than plants — it's building confidence, leadership, and responsibility.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

Kids at Miccosukee Boys and Girls Club grow confidence and collard greens in new community garden

The garden is led by Club Director Carlette Smith.

"We wanted our kids to grow more than just plants. We wanted them to grow confidence, leadership, and responsibility," Smith said.

The garden became a priority shortly after the club's creation in August, with planting beginning in November.

"The kids prepared the soil, they planted the seeds, and they watered consistently," Smith said.

The result is an entire garden of collard greens, cultivated by the hands of the club's young members.

Teens Ja'Nyla Payne, Lavell Day, and Ariyana Fazzaro said they are excited to harvest what they have grown and present it to their parents.

"Working in the garden has taught me — one, patience because it takes a lot of time of course, to watch it grow through the months. It's also taught me like friendship, family — it's gotten me closer to the people around me," Payne said.

Day said the experience has been straightforward fun.

"It's just fun to go outside and plant greens. That's what I like," Day said.

Fazzaro reflected on what she took away from the experience.

"I learned how to grow a garden," Fazzaro said.

As for what the group wants to plant next, the ideas are already growing.

Fazzaro said she wants to grow carrots, while Day said tomatoes are his pick.

"Tomatoes. I love tomatoes," Day said.

Payne said she has her sights set on potatoes.

"I would like to grow potatoes," Payne said.

The kids will harvest the collard greens on Friday from 4:30-6:30 p.m. and give them to their parents and members of the community.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.