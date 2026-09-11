NORTHEAST TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Johnston's, a 100-year-old meat market based in Monticello, is opening a second location in Killearn Estates, bringing fresh-cut and dry-aged meats closer to Northeast Tallahassee residents.

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Johnston's meat market expanding from Monticello to Tallahassee with new Killearn Estates location

Owner Patrick Figueroa said the new location will offer the same products and experience as the original shop.

"It's going to be a little smaller at first, and then we'll continue to expand. But they're going to get the same culture, the same, you know, happy faces and the great meat," Figueroa said.

The expansion is expected to bring more jobs, economic activity and farm-to-table food options to the area.

Figueroa said the shop specializes in dry-aged beef, aged between 14 and 30 days.

"It's, you know, farm-to-table kind of feel, and there's really not that happening right now in Tallahassee," Figueroa said.

Johnston's first opened in Monticello in 1926.

Over the decades, it grew from a meat locker rental operation into a full-service market offering everything from meat processing to homemade goods.

For longtime customers like Tom Patterson, an Allstate agency owner who lives and works nearby, the new location is a welcome convenience.

"Their smoked sausage, their breakfast sausage is absolutely incredible, and it's a staple in our house. We've got four kids and a lot of athletes, so having good protein, clean protein, grass-fed stuff is amazing. Now, just having it down the street from us, they're going to be super busy," Patterson said.

For Figueroa, the expansion is less about growth and more about legacy — one he hopes to pass on to his children.

"Success is really built on family culture and making sure that our family continues to help people, and so success to me is really not about money or business. It's really about helping people," Figueroa said.

Figueroa said he hopes to open the new Killearn Estates location by the end of November.

The shop is currently waiting on its license to complete the build-out.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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