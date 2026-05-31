NORTHEAST TALLAHASSEE, FL — As hurricane season approaches, officials at the local and national level are pushing preparedness — but inflation is driving up the prices of essential supplies.

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Inflation is raising the price of hurricane supplies, but experts say the small items matter most

As of April, inflation rose to 3.8%.

Robert McIntyre, a manager at Ace Hardware, said those supplies are keeping pace with it.

"You might have something that changes a few pennies, or we might have something that went up three or four dollars at a time. You know, those are usually specialty items that are not as mainstream and not as easy to manufacture," McIntyre said.

A review of items from Leon County's Hurricane Supply Checklist — including food, flashlights, first aid supplies, batteries, emergency radios, rope, tarps, and water — shows how inflation has impacted each category, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data:

- Food inflation is up 3.2%.

- Non-alcoholic beverages inflation is up 5.1%.

- Medical equipment and supplies inflation is up 2.8%.

- Audio equipment inflation is up 5.8%.

- Tools, hardware, and outdoor equipment and supplies inflation has dipped nearly 2%.

In-store prices at Ace Hardware reflect those trends.

An 8x10 tarp runs $17.99, an 8-pack of batteries costs $9.99, an emergency radio is $34.99, and a 50-foot rope is $22.99.

Florida State University economics professor Randall Holcombe said inflation won't have too much of an impact on preparedness overall.

"First of all, a lot of hurricane preparedness is pretty inexpensive,” Holcombe said. “Maybe some larger expenditures, somebody might be thinking, ‘Well, I was going to buy a generator this year, but I'm really being stretched because of gas prices. Maybe I'll put it off,’" Holcombe said.

McIntyre said the price of propane has stayed the same at $3.99 a gallon — a hot item during hurricanes.

"That one, we have control over," McIntyre said.

McIntyre says those who are worried they can't afford certain items should focus on the small things.

"Get the small things. The small things are probably the most important," he said. “The small things are easier to get, and then, the bigger things, you know, that's something you work on over time.”

McIntyre's biggest piece of advice is not to wait until the last minute.

He encourages people to get their supplies early since a hurricane could create dangerous conditions.

***This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.***

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